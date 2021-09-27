New respirators being developed by Kentucky based manufacturer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a safety and personal protective equipment developer is manufacturing a new respirator to help front-line healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Demand for respirators have skyrocketed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The machines provide clean, breathable air to workers treating patients with the virus. Cynthiana-based Bullard says the new respirator is designed to be more comfortable and make it easier for the workers to better communicate.

The respirators were built with “all day use” in mind, to be worn around the shoulders instead of the waist, said Bullard director of product development Landon Borders.

