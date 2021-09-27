Phoenix Rising celebrates 5th anniversary of supporting victims of trafficking

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An area organization that works to support people impacted by trafficking or exploitation is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a special exhibit.

“Featuring Our Human Stories: Warriors Against Trafficking” will be part of the 5th anniversary celebration on Friday, October 1 at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop. There will be drinks and dessert between 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Another way you can show support for the organization is through its Care Kits for Kids program. The care kits go to children in foster care and include basic hygiene products, snacks and activities.

Phoenix Rising aims to be part of the healing process for kids affected by sex trafficking. It is a survivor-led organization, in that a cofounder is a survivor who has overcome the horrors of child sex trafficking in America. As a result, the organization is able to connect with program participants on a personal and empathetic level.

