Advertisement

Phoenix Rising celebrates 5th anniversary of supporting victims of trafficking

By Laura Rogers
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An area organization that works to support people impacted by trafficking or exploitation is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a special exhibit.

“Featuring Our Human Stories: Warriors Against Trafficking” will be part of the 5th anniversary celebration on Friday, October 1 at Preservation Tasting Room & Bottle Shop. There will be drinks and dessert between 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Another way you can show support for the organization is through its Care Kits for Kids program. The care kits go to children in foster care and include basic hygiene products, snacks and activities.

Phoenix Rising aims to be part of the healing process for kids affected by sex trafficking. It is a survivor-led organization, in that a cofounder is a survivor who has overcome the horrors of child sex trafficking in America. As a result, the organization is able to connect with program participants on a personal and empathetic level.

Learn more about Phoenix Rising here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe for family of man killed in DUI crash
Family creates GoFundMe after man killed in DUI crash
Orange Theory Fitness
Bowling Green woman speaks on the impact Orange Theory Fitness has had on her
Fatal Accident
Bowling Green woman charged in fatal moped collision
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
WKU falls to Indiana 33-31
Tops fall to Hoosiers 33-31

Latest News

Edmonson County Arrest
3 arrested in Edmonson County after multi-county pursuit
Resurfacing on I-65 in Warren County completed this week
Resurfacing on I-65 in Warren County completed this week
David Puyear, 59, of Buffalo, KY.
Larue Co. man arrested on murder charges
Phoenix Rising
Phoenix Rising