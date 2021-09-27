Advertisement

Police: Man set up livestream before attacking Fla. officers

By WESH staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Authorities said a man livestreamed his attack on two Orlando police officers over the weekend.

Police said 27-year-old William McClish streamed video over Facebook showing him walk behind a police cruiser, pick up a brick and attack two officers.

The ambush happened in downtown Orlando just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the officers were monitoring the downtown crowd when McClish attacked them.

One officer sustained significant injuries to the face, and the other officer nearly had his eye gouged out, police said.

The attack came just days after two other officers were attacked by a group of teenagers near Camping World Stadium.

While the two incidents are not related, police said the community should be worried about the unprovoked attacks against police.

In a statement, Police Chief Orlando Rolón said in part: “Individuals like this do not belong in our society. Prosecutors and our judicial system must hold them accountable to protect our society and the men and women protecting our communities.”

Rolón said both officers are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police said it took four officers to subdue and arrest McClish.

He faces several charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orange Theory Fitness
Bowling Green woman speaks on the impact Orange Theory Fitness has had on her
GoFundMe for family of man killed in DUI crash
Family creates GoFundMe after man killed in DUI crash
Fatal Accident
Bowling Green woman charged in fatal moped collision
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
WKU falls to Indiana 33-31
Tops fall to Hoosiers 33-31

Latest News

BG International Festival
International Festival brings the Bowling Green community together to celebrate diversity
The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
Search for Brian Laundrie enters second week
BG
International Festival Celebrates Diversity & Culture
Toy for Tots
6th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run