Advertisement

A project to resurface a section U.S. 68 Russellville Road in Bowling Green begins

Motorists should expect lane closures and delays
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As one resurfacing project nears its completion between mile markers 13 and 26 on I-65 in Bowling Green, another begins.

A project to resurface U.S. 68 Russellville Road from near Windover Avenue (mile point 6.6) to Interstate 165 (mile point 8.2) in Bowling Green has started.

Crews have been working on repairing the median which has created lane closures in this section.

Milling and paving is expected to begin Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Milling and paving will be done at night throughout the project.

Motorists should expect lane closures and some delays in the project area.

The entire project is expected to be completed by late November.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe for family of man killed in DUI crash
Family creates GoFundMe after man killed in DUI crash
Orange Theory Fitness
Bowling Green woman speaks on the impact Orange Theory Fitness has had on her
Fatal Accident
Bowling Green woman charged in fatal moped collision
Accident
Western Kentucky man dies in Muhlenberg County collision
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos

Latest News

The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Ky., creating 5,000 new jobs
Rare WWII Tank Coming To Bowling Green this Weekend For Operation Anvil Reenactment @ 4
Rare WWII Tank Coming To Bowling Green this Weekend For Operation Anvil Reenactment @ 4
Rare WWII Tank Coming To Bowling Green this Weekend For Operation Anvil Reenactment @ 5
Rare WWII Tank Coming To Bowling Green this Weekend For Operation Anvil Reenactment @ 5
Larue Co. man arrested on murder charges
Larue Co. man arrested on murder charges