Resurfacing on I-65 in Warren County completed this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The project to rehabilitate and resurface I-65 from the 13 mile marker to the 26 mile marker in Warren County is just about finished.

KYTC announced Monday morning all the major traffic impacts are completed. There is some minor work needing completion this week, but the major lane closures are done. Some of the traffic control has already been resolved, with the rest expected to be gone soon.

Officials say they appreciate everyone’s patience with the project. Drivers now have 12 miles of new, smooth surface on six lanes on I-65 in both directions.

