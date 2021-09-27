Roller Coaster Yard Sale kicks off September 30

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Rollercoaster Yard Sale is back and will kick off on Thursday, September 30, 2021 and go through Saturday, October 2.

The Cave City Chamber of Commerce released more information about the event which can be read below.

“The Rollercoaster Yard Sale will kick off on Thursday, September 30, 2021 and go through Saturday, October 2. Once again, we are dealing with COVID-19 and all that entails. Please remember everyone is responsible for themselves in all areas of this event. We recommend that everyone follow the CDC, state and local guidelines and do your best to have a safe time. Please be sure to place signage to give drivers time to safely enter and exit your location. There are still congregate areas that have a few vacancies to fill, so contact the places listed at the bottom or on the website to find out where those places are if you are interested.

“Details about the sale route and the downloadable brochure (Dated for 2019, but the route is the same and so are most of the locations along the way – it’s a good general guide. Due to COVID-19, we haven’t reprinted the brochures.) can be found on the www.TheRollerCoasterYardSale.com website with links to each participating County’s Chamber of Commerce. The sale begins and ends at any point along the route you choose. The Rollercoaster Yard Sale is always the first full weekend in October. The route covers over 150 miles of some of the most scenic roads around the area that pass through many small communities and towns – each with their own uniqueness. This will be the 36th Annual Rollercoaster Yard Sale. We hope you will make this event part of your fall plans!

“VENDORS/FUNDRAISERS/CRAFTERS, we invite you to take advantage of the unique cooperative marketing efforts of the eight counties from two states involved with this event. Food vendors, be sure to obtain the necessary permits. Please do not set up on state right-of-ways and abide by all laws. Set up where you are visible enough for people to have time to signal their intentions to stop at your sales. The local Chambers of Commerce below are here to help you find a spot AND if you have a spot available, let your Chamber know and post it on one of the Facebook pages dedicated to the sale – and during the sale, utilize those pages to share what you have for sale. “Like” our official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rcyardsale so you will be up-to-date on the latest information. This is the easiest way to make quick updates.

“Don’t forget to spend some time off the road too. You won’t want to miss the beauty of the Caves of the Cave City area or the wonders of Glasgow (a highly yard sale dense area of the route, as are Temple Hill, KY and the Clay County Recreation Complex). Cave City and Glasgow, KY are located at the northwestern side of the route in Kentucky and Clay County is the first area you will come to on the Tennessee side if you travel the route south from the Temple Hill, KY area.

“Come see what treasures await your discovery this year! Gather your shopping friends, hop into your RV or other vehicles and make your way to THE Rollercoaster Yard Sale! The brochure is available for download at www.TheRollerCoasterYardSale.com. For more information, please call any of the chambers of commerce or tourist commissions listed below.”

