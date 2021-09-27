Advertisement

Western Kentucky man dies in Muhlenberg County collision

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - A man from Madisonville has died in a fatal crash in Muhlenberg County.

On Saturday, September 25 just before noon, Kentucky State Police responded to the two-vehicle collision three miles east of Greenville.

KSP said Mark Revlett of Drakesboro was traveling eastbound on KY 176 when he ran off the left shoulder of the road. Revlett’s Jeep came back onto the road and collided head-on with Thomas Morrison of Madisonville.

Both were transported to the Muhlenberg Hospital where Morrison later died from his injuries. KSP is still investigating the collision reconstruction.

