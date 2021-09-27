WWII reenactment this Saturday at Phil Moore Park, rare German tank coming to town

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 3rd annual Operation Anvil will take placed this Saturday, October 1, at Phil Moore Park.

The event is a historically accurate WWII re-enactment beginning at 11:00 a.m., then again at 2:00 p.m. with a recognition of military veterans following.

”We’re doing a battle at 10, a second battle at 2:00, but the camp will open up at 8:00 in the morning and we’ll close down at 6:00 Friday night. One of the cool part, that I personally like, is to interact within the camp. You go down into the campsite and talk to these reenactors who are very big history buffs and can tell you accurately about their equipment, about their guns, and share knowledge about WWII, that most people don’t get a chance to have,” said Ron Cummings, Honoring our Heroes Inc Executive Director.

An organization called Honoring our Heroes is putting on the special event.

This year, they will have close to 175 re-enactors from 9 different states come to Bowling Green.

“These reenactors do this for free. It’s their passion. It’s about living history, that’s kind of the whole point behind this is to show people. They can read about it in books, but how many times do you get the chance to see a live tank actually working and firing. All of the reenactors have blanks, but it sounds like a real rifle, a real machine gun,” Cummings said.

One of the only five German WWII Tiger Tanks left in the world will be arriving in Bowling Green on Friday, the day before the event.

Cummings says if you’ve never seen a tank in person, this is one you don’t want to miss.

The police escort and tank parade will travel from exit 26 in Bowling Green through downtown around 2:00 p.m. Friday.

The event is free to the public.

