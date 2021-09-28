Afternoon Rebound Propels Hilltoppers Up Leaderboard

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Men’s Golf rebounded in an incredible way from round one to round two of the Graeme McDowell Invitational on Monday afternoon. The Hilltoppers moved up five spots and are just three shots back from the top five after firing a 4-under 284 as a team. The 4-under score is the best team score for the Hilltoppers since they shot the same score in the second round of the J.T. Poston Invitational in September/October 2019.

“It’s been a while since we’ve seen some solid team golf from all five guys like we had today,” said head coach Chan Metts. “That was some really solid stuff by the guys to bounce back like that this afternoon on a really tough course that can bogey you to death if you don’t ball-strike it well. I can’t say enough about Thomas (Hogan) and his energy to go out and answer like that this afternoon on a tough golf course. We still have a long way to go and a lot of work to do tomorrow, but this is certainly something we can build off.”

Redshirt junior Thomas Hogan logged the lowest score of the day for the Hilltoppers at 3-under 69 in the second round at the par-72, 7,467-yard RTJ at Silver Lakes. He improved by 10 shots from his first-round score and is tied for 45th overall after moving up 32 spots. In his opening day for WKU, he closed out his second round with two birdies in his final four holes.

Leading the Hilltoppers on the leaderboard by the end of the day was freshman Stephen Warren. He is tied for 17th after shooting 1-over 73 in the first round followed by 1-under 71 in the second. Warren topped off his afternoon with a birdie on the 17th hole and an eagle on the 18th. He’s one shot off a top 10 finish.

Fellow freshman Riley Grindstaff is just behind Warren at 1-over 145 on the first day of the tournament. He shot 2-over 74 and 1-under 71 in the first and second rounds, respectively. Grindstaff is tied at 24th on the individual leaderboard.

Sophomore Connery Meyer shot WKU’s lowest score of the morning at even-par 72 after closing his round with two birdies and two pars. Junior Luke Fuller’s second-round score counted for the Tops at 1-over 73. Meyer is tied for 35th while Fuller is tied for 56th.

Sophomore Aaron Pha is playing in the Graeme McDowell Invitational as an individual and is in 87th after finishing the day with a 36-hole score of 18-over 162.

There are three teams with two holes left to play in the second round; both team and individual standings may be slightly affected once the second round is complete. However, WKU’s scores for both the first and second rounds are final.

Results – First and Second Rounds

T17. Stephen Warren – 73, 71 - 144

T24. Riley Grindstaff – 74, 71 – 145

T35. Connery Meyer – 72, 75 – 147

T45. Thomas Hogan – 79, 69 – 148

T56. Luke Fuller – 77, 73 – 150

87. Aaron Pha* - 82, 80 – 162

*competing as an individual

