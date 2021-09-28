Advertisement

Beshear, Ford officials announce plans for new battery plant

The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will be built in Glendale and is scheduled to begin production in 2025.(Ford Motor Company)
By Jim Stratman and Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Ford is bringing a major manufacturing project to Kentucky.

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear joined officials from Ford and SK Innovations to officially announce the creation of a new battery plant:

The new plant will create 5,000 jobs in Hardin County.

The plant will make lithium-ion batteries for Ford’s new line of electric vehicles.

Ford expects that nearly 40% of it’s global sales will be electric cars by 2030, powered, in part, by the batteries made in Kentucky.

The plant will be built off of I-65 in Glendale and will employ nearly 5,000 Kentuckians.

Along with the new jobs, Ford will be investing $5.8 billion into the plant. That makes it the largest single investment in Kentucky’s economy in the commonwealth’s history.

Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford also said this project is the largest single manufacturing investment in Ford history and will do for the 21st century what the Detroit plan did for the 20th century.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli Watts told us Tuesday morning that it isn’t just a win for the people of Hardin County, an investment like this is a win for the entire state.

“Ford is a great member of the Kentucky Chamber and really does have a statewide presence. And, so, bringing 5,000 really good, high paying jobs to Hardin County will have a really big regional economic development effect,” Watts said. “It’s not just going to affect the people in Glendale or Elizabethtown, it really is going to be wide reaching and touch the entire state.”

The goal is to have the plant producing batteries as by 2025.

Just a note, those 5,000 new jobs are full time jobs inside the plant, they don’t include the construction of the plant or the supplier and dealership jobs this plant will bring with it.

WKYT’s Sam Dick with talked with Gov. Beshear Tuesday about the historic economic development:

