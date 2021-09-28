Campbellsville woman charged with killing husband

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, September 24, Campbellsville Police responded to a shooting on 117 South Central Avenue.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Katie Morrison of Campbellsville got into an argument with her husband, 38-year-old John H. Berry.

During the argument, Morrison shot Berry, and he was later taken to a hospital where he died.

Katie was arrested and charged with murder and taken to the Taylor County Detention Center.

