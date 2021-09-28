Advertisement

Campbellsville woman charged with killing husband

Katherine Morrison (Taylor County Detention Center)
Katherine Morrison (Taylor County Detention Center)(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, September 24, Campbellsville Police responded to a shooting on 117 South Central Avenue.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Katie Morrison of Campbellsville got into an argument with her husband, 38-year-old John H. Berry.

During the argument, Morrison shot Berry, and he was later taken to a hospital where he died.

Katie was arrested and charged with murder and taken to the Taylor County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe for family of man killed in DUI crash
Family creates GoFundMe after man killed in DUI crash
Orange Theory Fitness
Bowling Green woman speaks on the impact Orange Theory Fitness has had on her
Edmonson County Arrest
3 arrested in Edmonson County after multi-county pursuit
Fatal Accident
Bowling Green woman charged in fatal moped collision
Accident
Western Kentucky man dies in Muhlenberg County collision

Latest News

Kentucky State Police
One person is dead after fatal collision in Hart County
Mitch McConnell receives COVID-19 booster vaccination
Senator Mitch McConnell receives COVID-19 booster shot
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Ky., creating 5,000 new jobs
A project to resurface a section U.S. 68 Russellville Road in Bowling Green begins