Advertisement

Garage goes up in flames in Warren County

By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire engulfs a Warren County garage.

Woodburn Fire officials got a call of a garage on fire around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived on scene, most of the garage was already consumed by flames.

Officials say the homeowner told them he was burning trash behind the garage and left it there, the family dog alerting them to the danger.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported.

Alvaton, Plano, and Browning units helped the Woodburn fire department extinguish the fire.

Bob Skipper with the Woodburn Fire Department says it’s important to remember not to burn trash near buildings.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edmonson County Arrest
3 arrested in Edmonson County after multi-county pursuit
GoFundMe for family of man killed in DUI crash
Family creates GoFundMe after man killed in DUI crash
W. Front Street
New details released in Glasgow reckless homicide case
Katherine Morrison (Taylor County Detention Center)
Campbellsville woman charged with killing husband
Kentucky State Police
One person is dead after fatal collision in Hart County

Latest News

Great Teddy Bear Run
The Great Teddy Bear Run postponed to April 2022
Brett LIVE Interview with Eric Leach
Brett LIVE Interview with Eric Leach
Katey LIVE at High A East Championship
Katey LIVE at High A East Championship
Garage Goes up in Flames in Warren County
Garage Goes up in Flames in Warren County