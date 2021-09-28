Garage goes up in flames in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire engulfs a Warren County garage.

Woodburn Fire officials got a call of a garage on fire around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived on scene, most of the garage was already consumed by flames.

Officials say the homeowner told them he was burning trash behind the garage and left it there, the family dog alerting them to the danger.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported.

Alvaton, Plano, and Browning units helped the Woodburn fire department extinguish the fire.

Bob Skipper with the Woodburn Fire Department says it’s important to remember not to burn trash near buildings.

