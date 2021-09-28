“Go for Greatness” mentorship program for young boys begins October 2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are fortunate to live in a community with young leaders who are always working to improve things for the next generation through mentorship, activities and fellowship.

Jeffrey Jordan, Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Community Center Coordinator, is one of those leaders. He has initiated the launch of the Go for Greatness program, which takes place on Saturday, October 2 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Parker Bennett Community Center.

It is designed to provide boys ages eight to 13 with mentors who can offer resources and guidance to inspire them to make a positive impact in their communities. Saturday’s introductory session will include special visits from Big Red, first responders and city leaders. A light brunch will also be served.

Learn more about volunteering opportunities by calling Jeffrey Jordan at 270-393-3310 or email jeffrey.jordan@bgky.org.

