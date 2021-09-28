Graves Gilbert flu shot clinic to also offer Covid vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graves Gilbert Clinic is hosting its flu shot clinic this week.

“People can get really sick from the flu, we have tens of thousands of people minimum die of flu every year in the United States,” said Dr. Randy Hansbrough, Pulmonary Specialist at Graves Gilbert Clinic.

The drive-thru clinic takes places Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Covid vaccine will also be available at this clinic.

According to the CDC, individuals can take both vaccines at the same time.

“We want to get people to get both of them. Sometimes their lives are busy enough that they’ll get one and not get the other. So, we’re trying to emphasize people get both of them if they’re not vaccinated,” explained Hansbrough. “You’ll have people that say, ‘hey, I’ve had side effects to the flu vaccine, I don’t want to get both of them together in case I get side effects from both of them.’ That’s going to be unusual, especially with the first vaccine.”

Doctors are encouraging people to get the flu shot this year and every year.

“We always recommend people get a flu shot in this age of COVID. It’s been kind of diminished a little bit, but we’re trying to emphasize it,” said Hansbrough.

Details about the clinic below:

Main Clinic: Monday-Friday from 9-4 during the date range of September 27th-October 22nd

Family Care Center: Monday-Friday from 9-4 during the date range of October 18th-October 29th

