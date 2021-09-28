The Great Teddy Bear Run postponed to April 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Great Teddy Bear Run has been postponed until next April.

The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center hosts the motorcycle ride every year to bring awareness to child sexual abuse. It has now been postponed to April 24, 2022.

The center says they made the decision due to sickness among their staff, overwhelming local hospital conditions, and the risk of exposing more people to the virus.

If you purchased a ride this year. they will honor your admission for the April event.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.