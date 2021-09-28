Local veteran, former Hometown Hero passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local veteran and former Hometown Hero, Michael Bessette, passed away Monday and his mother is speaking out in order to share his legacy of helping others.

“The last thing he said to me was, ‘I love you mom’,” said Dr. Elizabeth Giammarco, PhD, Michael Bessette’s mother.

It’s no surprise that some of Bessette’s last words were caring and affectionate.

“He was a caring individual,” said Giammarco.

The local veteran and nurse had battled Covid in previous months. Bessette tragically passed away following an infection.

RELATED: Vaccinated veteran, previous Hometown Hero battles COVID-19 in hospital

“Now whether or not those other issues are directly coming from COVID I really couldn’t tell you that,” expressed his mother.

In September of 2020, WBKO News honored Bessette as a Hometown Hero as he passed out masks and wipes to individuals and facilities in the community.

“First responders do this every day and I think they’re more heroic than I am. I’m just doing what I can,” Bessette said after he was nominated for Hometown Hero.

“He did everything he could to help others. I think it’s a major loss to the community as well to the medical community and also to the veterans,” said Giammarco.

Vaccinated himself, Bessette spoke out from his own hospital bed about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

RELATED: Vaccinated Veteran says getting vaccinated, masking NOT an attack on freedom

“The whole problem is, is that we’re in a public health crisis right now,” said Bessette in August.

“He always went by the idea that as a professional in the healthcare field, you put yourself last and your patient first. And so that’s why he was pro-vaccination and it’s just ironic that he was fully vaccinated and he ended up with COVID, he did not pass away from COVID, I want to make that perfectly clear,” said Giammarco.

A local hero, gone too soon at the young age of 58 and his selfless and caring actions echo throughout the community and within his family.

“I talked with him -- it was five days ago and then ... he’s gone. He’s leaving us with a very empty heart,” said Giammarco.

Bessette leaves behind two children. He served in the Kentucky National Guard for over twenty years.

RELATED: Local veteran gives away free Lysol wipes and PPE to those in need

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.