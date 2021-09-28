Man fires gun outside Bowling Green Police Headquarters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police responded to a man shooting a gun in front of their headquarters Tuesday.

They say Jerry Smith had fired a handgun during a disturbance with other people in the area. While interviewing Smith, police say he told them he fired the weapon shortly after being released from the Warren County Regional Jail across the street.

No one was injured in the shooting, but Smith was arrested for Wanton Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.