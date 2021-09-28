More sunshine and warmth for Tuesday in Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was a great day to be outside despite the breezy winds -- Tuesday will be even better as conditions will be very similar with lighter winds!

As farmers take care of their crops, the weather will be one less thing to worry about! Expect sunshine and warm conditions in south-central Kentucky! (WBKO)

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with sunshine and low-to-mid 80s for daytime highs - though winds will be much lighter in comparison! Expect light southwesterly winds during the midday and afternoon, which will aid with the sunshine in providing warm conditions! By Wednesday, we have slightly warmer conditions along with slight humidity - but nothing sweltering by any stretch! Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 80s with more sunshine - so maybe a day where the pool could be a good idea if you still have it open!

By Thursday, more clouds move in along with a shift of winds - which will cool things down with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Friday will also be cool with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, but a stray shower or storm could be possible! Friday is also Food Truck Friday here at the WBKO studios - from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - so though an umbrella may be needed nearby, you’ll likely stay dry while you grab some grub for a cause! Saturday also features stray rain chances, but much of the weekend will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Sunday and Monday will have isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 84. Low 61. Winds SW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 85. Low 61. Winds S at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. High 84. Low 62. Winds E at 4 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 95 (1939, 1911)

Record Low Today: 32 (1889)

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 55

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 6:33 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 55)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.4 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7938 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 84

Yesterday’s Low: 53

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.99″ (+2.72″)

Yearly Precip: 44.16″ (+6.12″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.