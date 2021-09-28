New details released in Glasgow reckless homicide case

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Thursday, Glasgow police responded to a call in reference to a man who was found dead in a home. That man was identified as 30-year-old Richard B. Wix. Richard B. Wix had been diagnosed as autistic and was unable to communicate verbally.

His father and caregiver, Richard L. Wix, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide. Both the father and son shared the same home. An arrest citation states that the coroner estimates Richard B. Wix had died sometime between September 16 and September 19, but his body was not found until September 23.

The citation stated that Richard L. Wix said he had previously tested positive for COVID-19 on September 9, but Richard B. Wix tested negative. Officials said the father did not seek out proper medical attention for his son.

This heartbreaking death raised many questions about how this situation could have been prevented.

“The first thing that comes to my mind is what supports did that family have?” Laura Orsland said. Orsland is the founder of The Hive in Bowling Green, a place that provides peer support for anyone with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Orsland also has a son who was diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal.

“There just aren’t any words for how heartbreaking and tragic that is,” she said. “He couldn’t tell anybody what was wrong, you know, and again, back to the support, if the family had the supports in place that they really obviously needed, we probably wouldn’t be doing this interview right now.”

She said there are many programs and support groups out there for parents in the area, but sometimes adults can get left behind especially after graduating high school.

“We also have the Medicaid waivers, which are so important and so life-changing for so many people. The waiting list right now for people to access those is, I think, for one is seven years long, and for the other is much, much longer than that.”

Another South Central Kentucky parent, who has a child diagnosed with autism, was devastated at the news of Richard B. Wix’s death.

“I don’t know if his father was just sick himself, If it just got too overwhelming for him to handle, and he just lost it or what, either way, it doesn’t make it okay,” Shelby Minor said.

They both hope in the future others making it a priority to check up on those who may face a mental disability.

“Unfortunately, someone wasn’t his voice, or the person that was taking care of him wasn’t,” Minor said. “And like I said, I don’t know the reason behind it, we might never know.”

You can always be that voice if you notice something wrong. “If you see something, something just not right, please call and report it and continue to call and report it,” Orsland said.

You can always report a suspected case of neglect to local law enforcement. If you need assistance with reporting or have questions about reporting abuse, you can contact ChildHelp USA’s 24-hour hotline at 1-800-422-4453.

