Advertisement

New map shows Kentucky’s favorite Halloween Candy

New data shows favorite Halloween candy by state.
New data shows favorite Halloween candy by state.(zippia.com)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBKO) - Are you wondering what candy to buy this year for all the ghouls and goblins invading your neighborhood? Data gathered from Google Trends has been placed on a map to show each state’s sweet tooth choice.

According to Zippia, Kentucky’s favorite Halloween candy is the 100 Grand bar. The map shows that Kentucky’s choice of treat is in line with the majority of states that prefer chocolates, with the remaining ones preferring gummies, fruit-flavored candies and other non-chocolates.

Starburst, last year’s favorite sweet, was knocked off the top spot this year in favor of Kit Kats and Twix bars.

The results came from determining what candy was searched on Google a disproportionately high amount in each state.

To read more trivia about the report (and to avoid any potential tricks due to bad choice of treats), click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edmonson County Arrest
3 arrested in Edmonson County after multi-county pursuit
GoFundMe for family of man killed in DUI crash
Family creates GoFundMe after man killed in DUI crash
W. Front Street
New details released in Glasgow reckless homicide case
Katherine Morrison (Taylor County Detention Center)
Campbellsville woman charged with killing husband
Kentucky State Police
One person is dead after fatal collision in Hart County

Latest News

Michael Bessette
Local veteran, former Hometown Hero passes away
Brett LIVE at Hot Rods Championship Game @ 4
Brett LIVE at Hot Rods Championship Game @ 4
Drive-Thru Flu Shot, COVID Vaccine Clinic at Grave's Gilbert @ 4
Drive-Thru Flu Shot, COVID Vaccine Clinic at Grave's Gilbert @ 4
Flu Shot Clinic in Bowling Green at 175 Graham Drive
Flu Shot Clinic in Bowling Green at 175 Graham Drive
Graves Gilbert Flu Shot Clinic kicks off.
Graves Gilbert flu shot clinic to also offer Covid vaccine