One person is dead after fatal collision in Hart County

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, September 27, Kentucky State Police responded to a single-vehicle collision that occurred just before 5:30 a.m. near the 2400 block of Cub Run Highway.

According to investigators, 39-year-old Jessica Hayes of Munfordville was driving eastbound on Cub Run Highway near the 2400 block.

Hayes lost control of her vehicle when she swerved to avoid hitting an animal in the roadway, and the vehicle overturned.

The front passenger, 43-year-old Arthur J. Jarem of Munfordville, was ejected from the vehicle.

Jarem was pronounced deceased after he was taken to Baptist Health in Louisville.

Jessica and 3 other passengers were taken to the medical center at Caverna where they were treated and released

The investigation is ongoing.

