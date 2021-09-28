Advertisement

Senator Mitch McConnell receives COVID-19 booster shot

Mitch McConnell receives COVID-19 booster vaccination
Mitch McConnell receives COVID-19 booster vaccination(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Senator Mitch McConnell received the booster vaccination for COVID-19, and made the announcement on Twitter.

“Today, I followed the advice of experts and my doctors and received a booster vaccination for COVID-19. Mountains of evidence tell us these shots are safe and effective. I continue to encourage all Americans to speak with their doctors and get vaccinated,” said McConnell.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe for family of man killed in DUI crash
Family creates GoFundMe after man killed in DUI crash
Orange Theory Fitness
Bowling Green woman speaks on the impact Orange Theory Fitness has had on her
Edmonson County Arrest
3 arrested in Edmonson County after multi-county pursuit
Fatal Accident
Bowling Green woman charged in fatal moped collision
Accident
Western Kentucky man dies in Muhlenberg County collision

Latest News

The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Ky., creating 5,000 new jobs
A project to resurface a section U.S. 68 Russellville Road in Bowling Green begins
Rare WWII Tank Coming To Bowling Green this Weekend For Operation Anvil Reenactment @ 4
Rare WWII Tank Coming To Bowling Green this Weekend For Operation Anvil Reenactment @ 4
Fraudulent claims within Kentucky's unemployment system are up, according to numbers obtained...
Kentucky unemployment fraud up despite fewer claims filed