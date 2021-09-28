Senator Mitch McConnell receives COVID-19 booster shot

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Senator Mitch McConnell received the booster vaccination for COVID-19, and made the announcement on Twitter.

“Today, I followed the advice of experts and my doctors and received a booster vaccination for COVID-19. Mountains of evidence tell us these shots are safe and effective. I continue to encourage all Americans to speak with their doctors and get vaccinated,” said McConnell.

