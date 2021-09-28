South Warren’s McClanahan, Glasgow Scotties win 3rd Region girl’s golf titles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren Spartans freshman golfer Sydney McClanahan is your 3rd Region individual champion and the Glasgow Scotties are your team champions following Monday’s 3rd Region golf tournament at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green.

McClanahan flexed her youthful but experienced skills with a 5 over-72 win, despite competing against a handful of juniors and seniors.

“I’m excited about state. It’s my home course. I’ll aim my highest and see how high I will go. I hope I can win but that’s really hard,” McClanahan said following her win.

The Scotties will certainly get a boost at the KHSAA State Tournament next week. Glasgow cards a 63 over-284 win. That’s 39 strokes ahead of the second-place Bowling Green Purples. Because of the win, all eight of Glasgow’s girls will compete at state.

“It’s a huge goal for us. We had a goal of winning. We set another goal for next week. We will give it our all,” Scotties’ head coach Bart Roberts said.

Details are still being finalized for next week’s state tournament.

