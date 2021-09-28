Advertisement

Sports Connection 9-26-21

Sports Connection First Segment 9-12-21
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mohammad Ahmad makes his Sports Connection debut! Brian Webb joins him to discuss week six of high school football, along with the WKU football team’s narrow 33-31 loss to Indiana.

Bowling Green Purples girls soccer head coach Lisa Correa and Greenwood Gators girls soccer head coach Zach Lechler each joined Mohammad and Brian to discuss the upcoming district playoffs.

