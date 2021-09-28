UnitedHealthcare and Mt. Zion Baptist Church partner for flu shot clinic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UnitedHealthcare Community Plan will be hosting a flu shot clinic October 2 in partnership with Mount Zion Baptist Church.

The clinic will be from 10a.m. to 2p.m. and Walgreens will be administering the shot. They ask that people register for the appointments by September 30.

The link to register is https://calendly.com/flushotclinicbg/flu.

If you have any questions reach out to Amy Coleman by email at amy_coleman@uhc.com or by phone at (763) 361-0922.

