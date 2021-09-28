Warm for Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was toasty, especially for late-September standards! Highs climbed into the mid 80s in Bowling Green with even upper 80s for some to the west. It will continue to feel more like Summer than early Autumn through mid-week!

By Wednesday, we’ll have more unseasonably warm conditions along with a touch of humidity - but nothing sweltering by any stretch! Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 80s with more sunshine - so maybe a day where the pool could be a good idea if you still have it open!

By Thursday, more clouds move in along with a shift of winds - which will cool things down with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Friday will also be cool with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, but a stray shower or storm could be possible! Friday is also Food Truck Friday here at the WBKO studios - from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - so though an umbrella may be needed nearby, you’ll likely stay dry while you grab some grub for a cause! Saturday also features stray rain chances, but much of the weekend will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Sunday and Monday will have isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued warm. High 85. Low 61. Winds S-5

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 82. Low 62. Winds E-4

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a stray shower. High 82. Low 59. Winds E-5

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 55

Record High: 95 (1939)

Record Low: 32 (1889)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.99″ (+2.60″)

Yearly Precip: 44.16″ (+6.00″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 55)

UV Index: Mod (5)

Pollen Count: Mod (6.4 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7938 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.