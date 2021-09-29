Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Cody Brady Shooting

KSP has identified the suspect in Wednesday's shooting in Rocky Hill as Cody D. Brady.
KSP has identified the suspect in Wednesday's shooting in Rocky Hill as Cody D. Brady.(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At approximately 10:30 a.m. on September 22, 2021, Kentucky State Police-Post 3 Bowling Green, received a request from the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting that occurred at 1171 Rocky Hill Road. 

Kentucky State Police arrived at the residence and found 28-year-old Brett Brady, of Rocky Hill, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Initial investigation indicates that Brett had been in an altercation with his brother, 26-year-old Cody Brady, of Leitchfield. During the argument, Cody shot Brett in the arm.

Cody now has an active arrest warrant for 1st degree assault. The Kentucky State Police needs your help in locating Cody Brady. He is a 6-foot tall white male, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Smith
Man fires gun outside Bowling Green Police Headquarters
W. Front Street
New details released in Glasgow reckless homicide case
Katherine Morrison (Taylor County Detention Center)
Campbellsville woman charged with killing husband
Michael Bessette
Local veteran, former Hometown Hero passes away
New data shows favorite Halloween candy by state.
New map shows Kentucky’s favorite Halloween Candy

Latest News

To date, a total of 12 bicycles have been stolen since August.
WKU Police follow leads in several bike thefts
Jerry Smith
Man fires gun outside Bowling Green Police Headquarters
Joseph Samir Zakhiri was charged back in November 2020 with online enticement of a minor...
Louisville man convicted of child exploitation in Operation Gabbi Doolin investigation
David Puyear, 59, of Buffalo, KY.
Larue Co. man arrested on murder charges