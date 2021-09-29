Crime Stoppers: Cody Brady Shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At approximately 10:30 a.m. on September 22, 2021, Kentucky State Police-Post 3 Bowling Green, received a request from the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting that occurred at 1171 Rocky Hill Road.

Kentucky State Police arrived at the residence and found 28-year-old Brett Brady, of Rocky Hill, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Initial investigation indicates that Brett had been in an altercation with his brother, 26-year-old Cody Brady, of Leitchfield. During the argument, Cody shot Brett in the arm.

Cody now has an active arrest warrant for 1st degree assault. The Kentucky State Police needs your help in locating Cody Brady. He is a 6-foot tall white male, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

