Advertisement

First responders compete in Police and Fire softball game

First responders turned out for some fun at Nick Denes field
First responders turned out for some fun at Nick Denes field(Bowling Green Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods took on the Greensboro Grasshoppers, but around the same time, first responders took to Nick Denes field.

Members of the Bowling Green Fire Department, Bowling Green Police Department, WKU Police, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office joined efforts to participate in the Police and Fire softball game.

The fire department says everyone was welcome to come and support their favorite team.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. Front Street
New details released in Glasgow reckless homicide case
Jerry Smith
Man fires gun outside Bowling Green Police Headquarters
Katherine Morrison (Taylor County Detention Center)
Campbellsville woman charged with killing husband
Kentucky State Police
One person is dead after fatal collision in Hart County
Michael Bessette
Local veteran, former Hometown Hero passes away

Latest News

Tracking unsettled weather as we head into the weekend!
Mostly sunny midweek before rain chances increase!
Good News
Good News: Police and Fire Softball Game
Bowling Green Ballpark
Hot Rods’ fans celebrate championship win
Fans Enjoy Final Game of the Season at Bowling Green Ballpark
Fans Enjoy Final Game of the Season at Bowling Green Ballpark