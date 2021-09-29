Hot Rods’ fans celebrate championship win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the pandemic canceled Minor League Baseball last year, fans seemed extra excited to once again attend a Hot Rods’ championship game.

“It’s been incredible,” Hot Rods’ fan Kim Herald said. “We’ve seen great pitching, great home runs, just great play all around and a very talented team.”

As usual, fans lined up more than an hour before the game. The gates opened at 5:15 p.m. for season pass holders.

“From not knowing if the season was going to happen to having a full season, to be able to get in all the games, no cancellations culminating, tonight with the championship truly a special night,” General Manager of the Hot Rods Eric Leach said.

With this being the last game of the season, many soaked in their favorite parts of coming to the Bowling Green Ballpark.

I love all the music,” Fan Molli Smith said. “I love that they’re such a great team.”

The larger crowd and nice weather made for a great championship game atmosphere.

“They’re enthusiastic, bringing the energy I saw people bring it in and drums and various musical instruments just to make it fun atmosphere,” Leach explained.

Those who attended cheered on their favorite minor league team one last time until the season starts again next year. “This year has been great,” Smith said.

The Bowling Green Hot Rods are now the 2021 High-A East Champions.

