Hot Rods win High-A East Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a win or go home game five of the High A East Championship series, the Bowling Green Hot Rods defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers 6-3 to win the High A East League three games to two.

Hot Rods would get on the board first in the 1st inning with a Grant Witherspoon home run. The Grasshoppers would score two runs in the fourth inning off of a bases-loaded walk and an error from Roberto Alvarez.

In the fifth inning, Bowling Green scored five runs coming from Jordan Qsar, Erik Ostberg and Roberto Alverez.

It would be too much as Greensboro could not overcome the Hot Rods lead and they would go on to win 6-3 to secure their 2nd minor league championship and become the inaugural champions of the High-A East League.

The Hot Rods return to Bowling Green Ballpark on April 8, 2022 to begin their defense of the High-A East title.

