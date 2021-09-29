Advertisement

Names of 14 fallen Kentucky firefighters added to memorial wall

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A ceremony was held in Frankfort to honor firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Tuesday morning, 14 new names were added to the Kentucky Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

The families of those 14 were all in attendance as well as coworkers, fire officials and Governor Andy Beshear.

The guests received a plaque, a rose, and a blanket in remembrance of the fallen first responders.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the memorial opening in Frankfort. In that time, over 200 fire fighters have been honored with their names being placed up on the wall.

Each speaker reflected on their wish to never have to add another name to this wall, but each said that until that day they will be right here ready to honor the each of their fallen brothers and sisters.

