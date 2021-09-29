National Corvette Museum plans to demolish Country Hearth Inn after fire department training

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The National Corvette Museum Foundation’s acquirement of the structure at 395 Corvette Drive, formerly known as the Country Hearth Inn, allows the National Corvette Museum to create a more beautiful campus. There are no immediate plans to develop the property.

“The demolition of the structure adds to the beautification of the National Corvette Museum’s campus and also allows us to support our community by providing a training space for our local fire department and ensuring the proper recycling of the building’s materials to help protect our environment. The Museum is proud to be collaborating on this project with the Bowling Green Fire Department, International Center, and Scott and Ritter,” said Sharon A. Brawner, President and CEO of the National Corvette Museum.

Before demolition of the existing structure, the Bowling Green Fire Department will use the vacant building for varying forms of training in multi-level structures. Training will begin on Wednesday, September 29th, and continue over the next several days. There is no set start time for training to begin each day as it is up to the Shift Commander.

“The Bowling Green Fire Department is grateful for the opportunity to use the acquired structure, Country Hearth Inn, from the National Corvette Museum. Acquired structures provide great value to the BGFD. We intend on using this opportunity to improve our service to the community through multiple personnel training scenarios throughout the next three days,” said Katie McKee, Bowling Green Fire Department Public Information Officer.

The National Corvette Museum is pleased to help with the continuing education of our first responders and hopes that the potential life-saving measures can be another step towards making our community safer.

The National Corvette Museum and Scott and Ritter have decided to make the demolition more environmentally friendly by recycling the concrete and other materials. Members of the Bowling Green High School Basketball Team removed furniture, appliances, and miscellaneous items that were donated to the International Center.

“During the demolition, any recyclable materials will be removed and recycled. This does require more labor in the segregation process, but it saves volume in the landfill and helps protect our environment. The inert material, brick, concrete, etc., will also be segregated from the more deleterious materials and will be processed into a mineral aggregate and repurposed,” said Larkin Ritter of Scott and Ritter.

Demolition of the structure will begin on Monday, October 4, at approximately 6 a.m. and take up to eight days, weather permitting.