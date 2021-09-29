Advertisement

New COVID cases drop 10% globally, UN says

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization reported that the global number of new coronavirus cases and deaths continued to fall in the past week, with an estimated 3.3 million new infections and about 55,000 deaths, marking a 10% drop in both.

In its regular assessment of the pandemic issued on Tuesday, the U.N. health agency said the biggest drops in new cases were seen in the Middle East, the Western Pacific and the Americas.

WHO first reported a substantial decrease in cases in mid-September at 4 million new cases, with declines seen in all areas of the world, the first time in more than two months that COVID-19 cases had fallen.

WHO said all regions reported more than a 15% decline in deaths, except for Europe, where the number of deaths was similar to the previous week and Africa, where there was about a 5% rise.

In Asia, the number of deaths dropped by nearly a quarter. WHO warned there would likely be more spikes of COVID-19 as the Northern Hemisphere enters winter. The disease spreads more easily during winter as people spend more time indoors. Social distancing restrictions also are being relaxed in many countries that have a relatively high level of vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. Front Street
New details released in Glasgow reckless homicide case
Jerry Smith
Man fires gun outside Bowling Green Police Headquarters
Katherine Morrison (Taylor County Detention Center)
Campbellsville woman charged with killing husband
Michael Bessette
Local veteran, former Hometown Hero passes away
Kentucky State Police
One person is dead after fatal collision in Hart County

Latest News

Interview
NMRA Ford Nationals Series
Deputies in Florida say surveillance video showed the moment where a child suffered a broken...
Florida sheriff's office release video of alleged day care abuse
Warren County Public Schools releases 2020-2021 school report card data
NASA says a fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at...
WATCH: Fireball moving 32,000 mph spotted on camera