September Ends Dry and Warm!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beautiful, warm weather continued Wednesday under mostly sunny skies! We’ll have a few more clouds around Thursday, but balmy temperatures will stick around through the rest of the work week.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with mid-to-high level clouds - with high temperatures slightly lower due to the cloud coverage in the low-to-mid 80s. Friday will be when we have Food Truck Friday and the weather looks mainly good for the WBKO event for a cause! At this time, the first day of October looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

The weekend looks a bit more unsettled as the ridge that kept much of the work week dry begins to break down. This will allow waves of energy to move into the region along with sticky humidity to create scattered shower and storm chances. These ‘hit-or-miss’ variety showers and storms will be in between partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with lows in the low-to-mid 60s. Sunday will be slightly cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies along with higher shower and storm chances ahead of a cold front. The rain chances roll into next week - with Monday seeing conditions similar to Sunday as the cold front begins to slide through the region. The front begins to break down and weaken - and though coverage of rain will lessen behind the front, chances won’t be zero as slight chances of showers and storms will be possible. It will be cooler behind the front, however, with high temperatures expected to be in the mid 70s through the middle of next week! You can track the rain chances plus the latest conditions and forecast on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. High 84. Low 62. Winds E-4

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Continued warm. High 84. Low 62. Winds SE-5

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High 82. Low 64. Winds SW-7

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 55

Record High: 98 (1953)

Record Low: 31 (1888)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.99″ (+2.48″)

Yearly Precip: 44.16″ (+5.88″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:32 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 1 / Small Particulate Matter: 63)

UV Index: Mod (5)

Pollen Count: Mod (6.1 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (9235 Mold Spore Count)

