Sunny and warm today before unsettled weather returns!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was a gorgeous day to be outside with warm temps and plentiful sunshine. Wednesday will feature more of the same but this is the last day of full sunshine for the next several days!

Cool off with an iced coffee on National Coffee Day - because we are very warm on Wednesday with plentiful sunshine! (WBKO)

Wednesday morning will start off with areas of patchy, dense fog - but many spots will be mostly clear with a few mid-level clouds. Temperatures on Wednesday will quickly warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s by the midday and rise into the mid 80s for most in the afternoon. It’ll be another day where sunglasses will be needed with plentiful sunshine, though late in the day mid-to-high level clouds will move in from the west-southwest and create partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight tonight into Thursday. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with mid-to-high level clouds - with high temperatures slightly lower due to the cloud coverage in the low-to-mid 80s. Friday will be when we have Food Truck Friday and the weather looks mainly good for the WBKO event for a cause! Friday could see a stray shower or storm chance in the afternoon - but it looks mainly concentrated towards the south and west of Bowling Green.

The weekend looks a bit more unsettled as the ridge that kept much of the work week dry begins to break down. This will allow waves of energy to move into the region along with sticky humidity to create scattered shower and storm chances. These ‘hit-or-miss’ variety showers and storms will be in between partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with lows in the low-to-mid 60s. Sunday will be slightly cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies along with continued scattered shower and storm chances ahead of a cold front. The rain chances roll into next week - with Monday seeing conditions similar to Sunday as the cold front begins to slide through the region. The front begins to break down and weaken - and though coverage of rain will lessen behind the front, chances won’t be zero as slight chances of showers and storms will be possible. It will be cooler behind the front, however, with high temperatures expected to be in the mid 70s through the middle of next week! You can track the rain chances plus the latest conditions and forecast on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 87. Low 61. Winds S at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm. High 84. Low 62. Winds E at 4 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. High 84. Low 62. Winds SE at 5 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 98 (1953)

Record Low Today: 31 (1888)

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 55

Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Sunset: 6:32 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 1 / Small Particulate Matter: 63)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.1 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (9235 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 86

Yesterday’s Low: 56

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.99″ (+2.60″)

Yearly Precip: 44.16″ (+6.00″)

