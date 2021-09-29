BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Barbara Burks, a 9th grade teacher at Barren County Trojan Academy. The 9th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “Real Jobs, Real World” which guides students through the career searching process. Students will learn specifically about the 100 “hot jobs” that represent Kentucky’s top workforce needs, while also understanding the importance of making good education and career choices. Mrs. Burks’ favorite thing about JA is that “everyone involved selflessly puts the time in to provide awesome learning experiences for our students.” She also said, “Junior Achievement helps me bring the real world into my classroom. JA Inspire, a virtual career fair, played a big part in my virtual curriculum. The limitations of not being in-person, or even when we were in person, but couldn’t have volunteers, made it difficult to bring the real world into the classroom. With JA’s Inspire, students are able to interact with businesses in our area, learn about career availability, and evaluate the necessary education and/or training for different careers. It’s a wonderful program!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.