Warren Co. child continues having clear scans after beating stage four cancer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Cancer.Org, Childhood cancer rates have been rising slightly for the past few decades.

September is known as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one Warren County child and her family are celebrating after continued good news.

“We always prayed for the day to come like this where she was normal and healthy and could just play and go to school,” said Chelsea Hughes, mother of Molly Hughes.

Molly Hughes was diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2017 at only four months old. For 15 straight months, Molly underwent chemo, radiation, surgery, stem cell transplants and other treatments.

“The good thing is she doesn’t remember any of it. She’ll see pictures on my phone and she’ll say, ‘makes me sad’ when I used to be sick, but I don’t remember that.’”

Molly is now four years old and has now been in remission for two and a half years. Her most recent scans were clear.

“After two years being in remission, the chance of it coming back, it goes down. The chance of it coming back goes down a lot. So that was a big relief for us,” Chelsea said through tears.

According to Cancer.org, over ten thousand children in the U.S. under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2021. It’s the second leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14.

“We’ve met so many families, and we still keep in touch with a lot of them. But some of the kids weren’t as lucky as her,” said Chelsea.

To raise awareness for childhood cancer and show support, Molly and her mother Chelsea made and sold bracelets which $1,000 for childhood cancer research.

“We donated it to beat childhood cancer and they do a lot of research for neuroblastoma and they fund the trial drug that she was able to take for two years.”

That trial drug, DFMO assisted Molly on her journey to remission.

“It has an 86 percent success in preventing relapse, so we’re just thankful she was able to take it because just helps keep it from coming back which is really important.”

However, the real cure is Molly’s strength which has allowed her to enjoy another day at the playground just like any other kid.

“When she was going through treatment her immune system was so low that know a lot of times we couldn’t go out in public couldn’t go to the park so we really love days like this,” said Chelsea. “We’re just so thankful with how far she’s come in.”

