Warren County Public Schools releases 2020-2021 school report card data

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - On Wednesday, Warren County Public Schools released statements on the 2020-2021 school report card data.

Read the full WCPS release below.

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released annual School Report Card data on Sept. 29, as required by statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

Assessments were administered to Kentucky students during the spring of 2021, which was required by the United States Education Department (USED). This is one strategy to better understand how students who tested performed academically amid a variety of COVID-19 learning disruptions. USED gave states the flexibility during the administration of assessments, such as expanded testing windows and shortened assessments.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic affected many aspects of education in the 2020-2021 school year, KDE applied for and received a waiver from federal accountability. Therefore, school accountability indicators and ratings are not part of the 2020-2021 reporting. Since no data was reported for assessment and accountability in the 2019-2020 school year, certain trends and comparisons are not reported in the School Report Card.

Due to COVID-19, students faced learning disruptions, changes in the opportunities to learn, lower participation rates and a shortened assessment in 2021. Because of these challenges, direct comparisons of assessment data from prior years cannot be accurately made.

To see the School Report Card 2020-21 Assessed Student Data for Warren County Public Schools and the State click here.

“We recognized well before the pandemic that students learn better when taught full-time, receiving in-person instruction from highly qualified teachers like those in WCPS’ classrooms. This is why our district’s faculty and staff have worked from the very beginning to maintain full-time, in-person instruction for our students by following the recommended COVID-19 mitigation measures. The recently released assessment data simply affirms what we have always known -educators are highly trained professionals who know best how to move the needle forward in preparing our students for academic growth and success,” says WCPS Superintendent, Rob Clayton. “There is simply no replacement for highly effective educators in the teaching and learning process and we will continue our tight focus upon increasing the instructional capacity of all educators in the classroom.”

Throughout the 2020-2021 school year, Warren County Public Schools’ (WCPS) faculty and staff prioritized maintaining connections with all students, including the 51% of students who selected virtual learning for extended periods throughout last school year. The Participation Rate Data reflects those efforts with elementary, middle and high schools reporting exemplary participation rates as compared to other districts across the Commonwealth. To see the Participation Rate Data for WCPS and the state click here.

“We are extremely pleased by our staff’s efforts to reach all of our students throughout the pandemic, including those who were not accountable to WCPS. Our student’s extraordinary participation rate speaks volumes about our learning organization and the value our staff place upon connecting with each and every student,” says Mr. Clayton.

The Warren County Public Schools district has consistently recorded high graduation rates and this past year, even through the pandemic, WCPS continued to shine. To see the Graduation Rate Data click here.

All Kentucky public school juniors participate in the ACT, which tests students in English, mathematics, reading and science and is scored on a scale of 1 to 36. Due to the interruption of instruction as a result of COVID-19, WCPS experienced a significant drop from previous years but the average composite remained well above the state average. To see the ACT Data for 2020-21, click here.

“Eighteen months ago, we were very concerned about the impact the pandemic would have on our students. As a result, our district and school leaders proactively identified various measures to counter this impact. We have implemented these measures as we make strides to make up for loss of instructional time with our students. Some of these measures include summer school for more than 1,000 students, implementation of a new reading and math curriculum for 9,000 elementary students, development of a mobile classroom to help families, addition of teaching and learning coaches in all our schools, expanded college and career readiness activities, new curriculum in middle school science along with new instructional resources in our middle and high schools, over 250 accountability meetings to increase student engagement in school, expansion of dropout prevention services and more,” says Melissa Stephanski, WCPS Chief Academic Officer. “Due to shortened assessments and interrupted instruction, we know we cannot use the testing data to compare results from previous years. Instead, we will use this data to further build upon the measures we have already implemented to address the impact of COVID-19 on students and provide our students the instructional, social and emotional support needed to be successful.”

The link to the Kentucky School Report Card can be found here.