Advertisement

WATCH: Florida man captures gator in garbage can

By Mykal Vincent and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WVUE/Gray News) – A man in Florida took matters into his own hands when he found an alligator roaming around his property.

WVUE reports Army veteran Abdul Gene Malik posted a video on social media of his daring alligator capture.

His trap of choice? A large black garbage bin.

With nerves of steel, you can hear Malik say, “I got kids to protect,” as he slowly pushes back the gator with the trash can.

The gator stood its ground, however, refusing to simply crawl inside and instead hissed and chomped at the plastic receptacle.

By a stroke of luck or genius, the lid of the can swings down, hitting the gator on the head, stunning it long enough for Malik to charge with the bin and wrangle the gator inside.

He scoops it upright, tail thrashing about, and closes the lid on it nonchalantly as if he didn’t just capture a gator in a trash can.

The video ends as Malik is seen wheeling the canned gator down a grassy hill where it scurries into nearby bushes.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. Front Street
New details released in Glasgow reckless homicide case
Jerry Smith
Man fires gun outside Bowling Green Police Headquarters
Katherine Morrison (Taylor County Detention Center)
Campbellsville woman charged with killing husband
Michael Bessette
Local veteran, former Hometown Hero passes away
Kentucky State Police
One person is dead after fatal collision in Hart County

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge is taking up Jamie Spears' request to terminate the...
Critical hearing in Britney Spears conservatorship battle
FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of...
NLRB lawyer: College football players are employees
NCM will demolish the building to "create a more beautiful campus."
National Corvette Museum plans to demolish Country Hearth Inn after fire department training