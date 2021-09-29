Advertisement

WKU Police follow leads in several bike thefts

To date, a total of 12 bicycles have been stolen since August.
To date, a total of 12 bicycles have been stolen since August.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU students are back on campus, but studying and getting to class are not the only things they have to worry about. WKU has also seen an increase in bike thefts.

Officials say they see daily reports of stolen bikes all over campus. WKU Police Department says they are following up on some leads, but for now they are giving tips to help students prevent future bike thefts.

“We’re recommending to use the U bolt locking devices and make sure that the students use the bolt locks and go through the frame of the bike and attach it with the bike rack instead of just putting it through the wheel,” WKU Police Public Information Officer Melissa Bailey said.

Police say a five bikes were stolen in August and seven in September.

If you have any information regarding these bicycle thefts, please call WKU PD at 270-745-2667.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Smith
Man fires gun outside Bowling Green Police Headquarters
W. Front Street
New details released in Glasgow reckless homicide case
Katherine Morrison (Taylor County Detention Center)
Campbellsville woman charged with killing husband
Michael Bessette
Local veteran, former Hometown Hero passes away
New data shows favorite Halloween candy by state.
New map shows Kentucky’s favorite Halloween Candy

Latest News

Molly Hughes of Warren County beats stage four cancer and her most recent scan was clear.
Warren Co. child continues having clear scans after beating stage four cancer
NCM will demolish the building to "create a more beautiful campus."
National Corvette Museum plans to demolish Country Hearth Inn after fire department training
Ecologists conducted a bat survey under a KYTC bridge that was repaired in 2021. The bridge was...
Home Sweet Home: Kentucky bridge project successfully attracts endangered bats to roost
Interview
NMRA Ford Nationals Series