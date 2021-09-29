WKU Police follow leads in several bike thefts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU students are back on campus, but studying and getting to class are not the only things they have to worry about. WKU has also seen an increase in bike thefts.

Officials say they see daily reports of stolen bikes all over campus. WKU Police Department says they are following up on some leads, but for now they are giving tips to help students prevent future bike thefts.

“We’re recommending to use the U bolt locking devices and make sure that the students use the bolt locks and go through the frame of the bike and attach it with the bike rack instead of just putting it through the wheel,” WKU Police Public Information Officer Melissa Bailey said.

Police say a five bikes were stolen in August and seven in September.

If you have any information regarding these bicycle thefts, please call WKU PD at 270-745-2667.

