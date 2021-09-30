Barren County Economic Authority and Scott Murphy Daniel break ground on new building

GLASGOW, Ky. - The Barren County Economic Authority (BCEA) and Scott, Murphy & Daniel broke ground on a 100,000 sq. ft. speculative building in the Highland Glen Industrial Park in Glasgow, KY.

A speculative building is a shell building without a tenant or buyer and serves the purpose of attracting an employer. Speed to market is often a determining factor in site location, spec buildings decrease the amount of time it will take for a business to move in and begin operations.

“We are excited to partner with Scott, Murphy & Daniel on this project,” said Maureen Carpenter, Executive Director of the Barren County Economic Authority. “Economic Development activity is on the rise and this building will make Barren County more competitive and attractive to potential industries.”

Scott, Murphy & Daniel, a Bowling Green based full-service construction firm, has a long history in supporting economic and industrial development in South Central Kentucky with nearly 30 years in the business.

“We want to thank all the efforts of the Barren County Economic Authority for their vision in positioning this build-ready site for economic development and industry growth,” said Mike Murphy, President Scott, Murphy & Daniel. “Barren County is a great place for business and industry, and we are glad to be a part of their growth and success.”

BCEA receives inquiries for buildings on a regular basis. Having available space, a strong marketing effort and an array of economic development incentives allows Barren County to be more competitive.

“With this new building we stand ready for our next industrial investment in our community. With utilities already to the site and a shell of a building, we can accommodate companies on a

quick timeline” said Barren County Judge Executive Micheal Hale. “We are being progressive in our economic development efforts and appreciate the support of Scott, Murphy, & Daniel for seeing the potential and opportunity here in Highland Glen and for working with us to see this project to fruition”

“The 100,000-sf speculative building expandable to 150,000 sf will sit on approximately 23 rail served acres, just minutes from the Cumberland Expressway and I-65. The building is expected to be complete by February 2022,” said Glasgow City Mayor Harold Armstrong. “We have had a tough year and a half, but there is a light at the end of all of this and with the developments happening here in Glasgow, we will be ready. The city appreciates everyone’s support, and we look forward to continued growth and prosperity.”

For more information about Highland Glen, the Speculative Building or economic development services visit: www.barrencoea.com.