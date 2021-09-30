Bridge repaired to preserve endangered bat habitat and make span safe for motorists

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a deteriorating Kentucky bridge that was home to thousands of endangered gray bats has been repaired in way that makes the span safer for motorists and wildlife.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement Wednesday that it partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and made a habitat-focused design as crews replaced the bridge superstructure with new beams, deck and railing and repaired the existing abutment and piers.

Repairs were made in a way that provides more roosting space for the bats. Officials estimated more than 1,000 bats had returned to the bridge.

Officials didn’t release the span’s exact location in an effort to prevent interference with the bat habitat.

