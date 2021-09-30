Harbor Steel & Supply Corps. set to open new distribution and manufacturing operation in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Harbor Steel & Supply Corp., a metals distributor and manufacturer, is expanding its operations in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Founded in Michigan in 1952, the company has become a complete metal service center for its customers in six locations across the central US—and will now call Bowling Green home through its seventh center located in the Kentucky Transpark. The selection of this location will more strategically service large, multinational supply chain partners that have also announced Bowling Green as their home in recent years.

“This expansion of our operations into Bowling Green opens the door on yet another important step along our solid path to sustainable growth and meeting our customer needs,” said Harbor Steel & Supply Corp. President, Michael Weis. “Since our first expansion in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, we have continued to invest for long-term growth here. We are excited to call this community home for our fabricated manufacturing and warehousing facility, we are proud of the commitment and dedication of our team members, and looking forward to what the future holds.”

“Harbor Steel & Supply Corp. has been a quality Kentucky employer for the past 30 years, and I am thrilled to see the company grow its presence in our state,” Gov. Beshear said. “This project reflects Kentucky’s strength in the metals industry, and it continues the unparalleled economic momentum our state has seen in recent months. I wish the company well as it establishes its second Kentucky facility and hope to see even more growth in the future.”

“Warren County is a great place to do business and Harbor Steel & Supply Corp. is one more shining example of our strong business community.” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “We are grateful for their continued confidence and investment in our community.”

“Congratulations to Harbor Steel & Supply Corp., which is launching an exciting new project. They will serve as a key contributor to Kentucky’s booming fabricated metals industry, and the company has been integral in establishing South Central Kentucky as a vibrant manufacturing hub. Their drive to succeed is impressive, and we look forward to seeing them further expand their operations,” said Mayor Todd Alcott.

“TVA and Warren RECC congratulate Harbor Steel & Supply Corp. on its decision to locate operations in Bowling Green. Helping attract new job opportunities and investment in the region is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development to help further that mission and support companies, like Harbor Steel & Supply’s business success in the Valley,” said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development.

“We are excited to welcome Harbor Steel & Supply Corp. to the Kentucky Transpark. We are pleased to have them as a member and we look forward to working with them for many years to come,” said Dewayne McDonald, President and CEO of Warren RECC.

The company plans to create 25 new jobs through an $8 million investment in this region and will soon begin operation in a brand new 50,000 square foot facility in Bowling Green, which will be expandable to 100,000 square feet in a future phase. “We are excited to celebrate the groundbreaking of Harbor Steel & Supply’s new facility here in Bowling Green,” said Ron Bunch, Chamber President and CEO. “They will be exemplary members of our business community. We look forward to their future in our community.”

The total economic impact of this expansion of Harbor Steel & Supply Corp. will exceed $53M over the next decade. Harbor Steel & Supply’s employees will spend nearly $12,662,831 in the community over the next 10 years which includes investing $1,280,893 towards property taxes, spending $1,051,015 on groceries, $962,375 on mortgages, $1,630,458 on health services, $658,468 on buying vehicles, $671,130 at local restaurants, and $455,862 on clothing. The spending generated by their employees also supports an additional 36 jobs in the community.

Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed 9 economic development projects in South Central Kentucky, totaling $354.7 in capital investment and generating 1,017 new jobs for 2021. Bowling Green was recently recognized by Livability as a “Top 100 Best Places to Live” in addition to being ranked as the second-best city in the United States for manufacturing by Global Trade Magazine. Additionally, Site Selection Magazine has awarded the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce the prestigious Mac Conway Award placing it in the top twenty economic development organizations in the United States for performance in 2020.

Harbor Steel & Supply Corp. is a company with one goal in mind: to be your complete metal service center. Incorporated in 1952, Harbor Steel services Michigan, Southern Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia with prime materials. A continuing emphasis on quality control, on-time delivery, and total customer service has driven Harbor Steel & Supply’s success. Modern facilities and state-of-the-art processing equipment can accommodate almost any customer requirement.

The complete service center commitment requires total customer satisfaction. Satisfied customers remain customers and long-term relationships are extremely valuable here at Harbor Steel & Supply. For fast service and competitive prices, contact us to get a free estimate at the location nearest you. Visit https://www.harborsteel.com/ for more information.

About South Central Kentucky Economic Development:

South Central Kentucky Economic Development is an entity of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, a nationally ranked 5-Star Accredited Chamber. Located at the center of a 34-state distribution area in the eastern United States, South Central Kentucky is a prime location for manufacturing and distribution facilities. South Central Kentucky is within a day’s drive of 60% of the nation’s population, personal income, and manufacturing business establishments. Bowling Green ranks second in the United States for best manufacturing city. In the past decade, the region has captured over four billion in capital investment, creating thousands of jobs within the region. To learn more please visit https://www.southcentralky.com/

