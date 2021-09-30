Advertisement

Kentucky driver’s licenses, IDs can be renewed by mail starting Oct. 1

Kentuckians will now have three ways of renewing their license and ID cards: in person, online, or in the mail.(drive.ky.gov)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentuckians can now renew their driver’s licenses and IDs through a mail-in program.

The program builds upon the summer launch of Kentucky’s first online driver’s license renewal service and is part of the move of licensing services from Circuit Court Clerks to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The mail-in option goes into effect on Oct. 1 and offers the following services:

  • Renewing a four-year driver’s license, motorcycle license or ID card
  • Updating a four-year driver’s license, motorcycle license or ID card with an address change (proof of address change required using these acceptable documents)
  • Replacing a lost or stolen license or ID

Applicants must have an expiration date of their cards within six months or have had them expired for less than a year and wish to maintain the current version of their license or REAL ID in order to qualify for the mail-in option.

After successful processing, cards will be mailed within 10-15 business days.

As a result of the new program, Kentuckians will now have three ways of renewing their license and ID cards: in person, online, or in the mail.

“This new era of driver licensing is ushering in expanded services to give Kentuckians more options on how they want to be served,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. “The mail-in program builds upon the successful summer launch of Kentucky’s first online driver’s license renewal service. Both services maximize convenience by helping the majority of cardholders tackle an important to-do on their own time without visiting a licensing office.”

Download and print renewal forms on drive.ky.gov. To submit a form, mail it or place it in a drop-box at KYTC’s Division of Driver Licensing at 200 Mero Street in Frankfort or email it to KYTC.DDLLicenseRenewal@ky.gov.

