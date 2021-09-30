$3,000 worth of road signs stolen in Hart County
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HART CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Sheriff’s office says that the Hart County Road Department has reported 19 signs as stolen or missing in the areas of KY 728 and KY 357.
The Hart County Sheriff’s Office says that a total of $3,000 worth of road signs have been reported as missing and are believed to be stolen.
The following signs are missing from the following:
- Bolton School House Road
- Bacon Creek Spur Road
- Riggs Ross Road
- Gaddie Cemetery Road
- High Hickory Road
- Layton Turner Road
- McCandless Road
- Gault Terry Road
- Walbash Road
- Hammonsville School House Road
- Three stop signs at Exum Lane, High Hickory, and Gault Terry Road
The Hart County Road Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
