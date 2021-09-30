$3,000 worth of road signs stolen in Hart County

HART CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Sheriff’s office says that the Hart County Road Department has reported 19 signs as stolen or missing in the areas of KY 728 and KY 357.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office says that a total of $3,000 worth of road signs have been reported as missing and are believed to be stolen.

The following signs are missing from the following:

Bolton School House Road

Bacon Creek Spur Road

Riggs Ross Road

Gaddie Cemetery Road

High Hickory Road

Layton Turner Road

McCandless Road

Gault Terry Road

Walbash Road

Hammonsville School House Road

Three stop signs at Exum Lane, High Hickory, and Gault Terry Road

The Hart County Road Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.