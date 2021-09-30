Warm end to week before weekend rain arrives

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first half of the week was dry and warm in south-central Kentucky with sunshine and southerly winds - making it feel like late August and early September and giving us a taste of summer! Fall-like weather will return, but not before another day or two of heat in the final days of September!

Forget Friday night lights... the lights will be on Thursday at Warren Central as they take on Warren East! Conditions will be dry with kickoff temperatures in the upper 70s! (WBKO)

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with mid-to-high level clouds - with high temperatures slightly lower due to the cloud coverage in the low-to-mid 80s. Friday will be when we have Food Truck Friday and the weather looks mainly good for the WBKO event for a cause! At this time, the first day of October looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds with warm highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

The weekend looks a bit more unsettled as the ridge that kept much of the work week dry begins to break down. This will allow waves of energy to move into the region along with sticky humidity to create scattered shower and storm chances. These ‘hit-or-miss’ variety showers and storms will be in between partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with lows in the low-to-mid 60s. Sunday will be slightly cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies along with showers and storms likely ahead of a cold front. The rain chances roll into next week - with Monday seeing conditions similar to Sunday as the cold front begins to slide through the region. The front begins to break down and weaken - and though coverage of rain will lessen behind the front, chances won’t be zero as slight chances of showers and storms will be possible. It will be cooler behind the front, however, with high temperatures expected to be in the mid 70s through the middle of next week! You can track the rain chances plus the latest conditions and forecast on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm. High 86. Low 62. Winds E at 4 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. High 84. Low 62. Winds E at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Isolated showers and storms possible. High 82. Low 66. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 97 (2019)

Record Low Today: 33 (1949)

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 54

Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Sunset: 6:30 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 0 / Small Particulate Matter: 58)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.1 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8246 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 86

Yesterday’s Low: 59

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.99″ (+2.48″)

Yearly Precip: 44.16″ (+5.88″)

