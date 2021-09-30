WKU Women’s basketball announces non-conference schedule

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball has announced its non-conference slate for the upcoming season that includes a preseason exhibition game, five home games, four road games and the Preseason WNIT.

Television and streaming information will be announced at a later time. The full schedule along with game times can be viewed here.

The Lady Toppers open play with an exhibition on Nov. 3 against West Virginia State in E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU will host Purdue on Nov. 10 to officially open the season. It will be the fourth meeting all-time between the two teams with the most recent matchup coming on Dec. 18, 2019 in West Lafayette.

WKU will then travel to Manhattan, Kansas to play in the Preseason WNIT. The Lady Toppers will face North Carolina A&T (Nov. 12), Kansas State (Nov. 14) and UT Martin (Nov. 15). WKU and North Carolina A&T have not previously played each other. The Lady Toppers and Kansas State have met twice, the most recent meeting coming on March 28, 2006 in the WNIT. Kansas State won that game, 57-56, in overtime. WKU and UT Martin have squared off five times with the last game also coming in the WNIT in 2016.

The Lady Toppers will return home from the tournament for a three-game homestand. WKU will host Kentucky State (Nov. 21), Indiana State (Nov. 24) and Tennessee State (Nov. 28). It will be the 11th meeting between WKU and Kentucky State, but the first since 1984. The Lady Toppers have faced Indiana State four times in program history, but not since the 1990-91 season. WKU and Tennessee State have played four times as well with the last meeting coming in 1989.

WKU will travel to play Bellarmine on Dec. 2 at Freedom Hall in Louisville. The two teams squared off last season in Bowling Green, where the Lady Toppers picked up an 82-49 win. Overall, the two teams have played 11 times.

For the final non-conference home game, WKU will host Tennessee Tech on Dec. 5. WKU and Tennessee Tech played last season as an added game. The Golden Eagles are one of WKU’s most played opponents in history with 39 meetings between the two teams.

The Lady Toppers will close out non-conference play with a three-game road swing starting on Dec. 15 at Miami (Ohio). It will be the fifth meeting between the two programs, the last coming in 2019 in the WNIT where WKU advanced with a 67-63 win. WKU will then travel to take on Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 17. It will be the first meeting between the two teams. The Lady Toppers will play Belmont in Nashville on Dec. 22 to conclude non-conference play. It will be the 13th game all-time between the two teams.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.