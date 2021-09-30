Advertisement

WWII reenactment at Phil Moore Park to feature rare, restored German tank

By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The third annual Operation Anvil World War II event, the battle for Southern France 1944, takes place on Saturday, October 2 with battles at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

A Veteran ceremony will take place immediately after the first battle with medals given to all Veterans who attend the event, regardless of their service time.

Last year, five World War II vets attended the event.

The organization Honoring Our Heroes Inc. is dedicated to preserving living history. This is FREE to the public.

This year’s event will have a rare item here in Bowling Green with one of only five left in the world - a German Tiger tank participating in the battles. This will be the world premiere of this tank in public since being restored.

