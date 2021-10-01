3 arrested in Bowling Green burglary investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary investigation Monday in the 3000 block of Porter Pike.

According to the sheriff’s office, suspects entered buildings on the property and stole a Honda Motorcycle along with several other antique items.

Through the investigation, the motorcycle and some of the stolen antiques were recovered on North Sunrise Drive, in Bowling Green.

Johnny “JC” Bratcher was arrested in reference to the Honda motorcycle and an active indictment for Assault 2nd Degree. Two other subjects were arrested on active warrants while on North Sunrise.

Detectives continued to follow up on leads and Thursday, September 30th, 2021.

Brett Atwell and Lora Smotherman were arrested and lodged on the Burglary. Smotherman also was charged with possession of narcotics upon her arrest.

Johnny “JC” Bratcher’s charges: Indictment served on Assault 2nd and Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000.

Brett Atwell’s charges: Burglary 3rd Degree and TBUT from Building Under $10,000.

Lora Smotherman charges: 2 counts of Burglary 3rd Degree, TBUT from Building Under $10,000, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree Methamphetamine.

The investigation is still ongoing.

