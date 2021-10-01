BG/WC Task Force Drug Arrest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is arrested after authorities say he accepted delivery of a suspected package of drugs.

Police say when they tried to stop Kobee Lancaster’s Mercedes, he led them on a short pursuit, before he jumped out of the moving car and took off running. They caught him just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Walnut Valley Apartment Complex.

Officers subsequently seized four-thousand oxycodone tablets, more than a pound of high-grade marijuana, an AR-15 pistol, and $356 in cash. In addition to the drug charges. Lancaster faces two counts of fleeing or evading police.

He was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.